Frustration runs rampant following COVID-19 results mix-up

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 4 2021 (SKNVIBES)

PEOPLE in various quarters in St. Kitts and Nevis are expressing displeasure and frustration over an announcement made last evening (Feb. 3) that a COVID-19 positive individual was given the all-clear to check out of the quarantine facility.

The announcement of a mix-up that occurred over the weekend was made last evening at the NEOC media brief by Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who, while reinforcing the wearing of masks in public, explained that the lapse highlighted the need to follow the basic protocols.Henry revealed that more than 20 people were placed in quarantine after the unnamed individual was allowed to leave and travel on public transportation.

“This particular lapse of which I speak resulted in a positive COVID-19 case being discharged from quarantine into the community via public transportation. As soon as this incident came to our attention, the COVID-19 Task Force activated its response mechanism immediately. The positive case was identified and quickly placed in isolation,” disclosed Henry.

READ MORE>>