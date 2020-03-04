Further Clarification of Data Presented at the Ministry of Health Press Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Further Clarification of Data Presented at the Ministry’s Press Conference Held on Monday, March 2, 2020 Re: (1) the Federation’s Status re: COVID-19 & Related Preparations + (2) Reaffirmation that there are Still NO Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in the Federation in St. Kitts and Nevis

It has been brought to the attention of the Federal Ministry of Health that within a short while following the conclusion of the 2nd Press Conference to provide a national update and status reports on our Country’s preparedness for COVID19 some of the statistical data that was shared with the media has either been misconstrued, or deliberately twisted and taken out of context by some outlets on social media. As such, the Ministry of Health wishes to use this communique to (1) set the record straight; (2) clarify the data that was provided at Monday’s press conference; and (3) appeal to ALL media houses and their journalists to be professional and responsible by seeking clarification from the Ministry of Health regarding any information over which they may be unclear – prior to their dissemination of releases whose content may be erroneous and/or misleading, and may result in instilling unnecessary fear among our citizens and residents.