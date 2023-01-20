Gaston Browne wins third term as PM

FOLLOWING a brutal election campaign, the Gaston Brown-led Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has returned to form the Government for the next five years – but by a reduced majority.

When the dust settled in the wee hours today (Jan. 19), Gaston Browne was returned as Prime Minister for a third term as his Party had, up to publication time, won nine of the 17 seats on offer, while the United Progressive Party (UPP) won four, incumbent Independent Candidate Asot Micheal won his seat and the Barbuda Party took one seat.

The results, which were disappointing for Browne, was not shocking for political pundits as many indicated that there were disgust with the incumbent’s handling of the country, and the exploitation of issues by the main opposition party.

Browne’s ABLP lost six of the 15 seats that it had won in the 2018 Elections.

The Prime Minister-elect and his Attorney-General will be sworn-in today.