General Manager of SWMC urges households to be mindful of waste they put out

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2020 (SKNIS)

As there has been an increase in waste generation, Keithly Phillip, General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), stated that households should be mindful of the waste they put out for collection. Mr. Phillip made this statement during the April 26 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. He said that bags that contain items that may be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus must be double wrapped.

“Please double wrap your bags that may contain COVID-19 safety activities, that is, the paper that is used to dry your hands, empty sanitization bottles etc.,. Please double wrap these items as you put them out,” he said. He added that plastic bags should not be placed on the side of the road.

“There are some who have the tendency of just rest plastic bags at the side of the road. I encourage you not to do that. It puts additional stress and risk on the workers who are already doing a difficult job,” he said. Mr. Phillip stated that prior to the total lock-down and partial curfew, the department had begun the process of engaging medical offices and labs around St. Kitts to allow for waste traceability.

“If something happens and someone becomes sick as a result of the waste that was put out we would have the opportunity to trace where that waste came from. That engagement will continue throughout the course of this week and we look forward to the support of all, the medical offices, etc. who are involved.