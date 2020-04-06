General public encouraged to respect the law and to continue practicing social distancing

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

The practice of social distancing has been enforced worldwide to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is for this very reason why officials in St. Kitts and Nevis are appealing to the general public to continue to limit face-to-face contact with others.

“We want to urge your continued support and remind you to maintain social and physical distancing everywhere that you may go. If you are at the supermarket you are to maintain social distance in the lines, the same social distance once you would have gotten in and even when you are out in the public, always maintain social distancing,” said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 04, 2020.

Superintendent Henry said that social distancing is a law and persons should be very respectful and adhere to the law.“It is not only a recommendation by the health authorities, but it is also now a law. It is enshrined in the Emergency Regulations [Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No 3) Regulations, SR&O No 10 of 2020] that persons ought to maintain that 6-feet distance between them and we continue to encourage persons to do that,” he said.

The superintendent of police said that anyone found breaking the law will be dealt with accordingly.“We do not want to have to use force to take legal actions against persons who violate it but if we have to, we will do it for your protection, for your safety. So again, we remind persons and urge you to respect the regulations and observe all social distancing,” said Superintendent Henry.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing it is best to stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people, do not gather in groups, and stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.