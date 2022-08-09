Get Your FREE Eye Examinations and Glasses Through the Courts Optical Brighter View Courts Program”

Courts Optical invites nominations for its annual FREE Eye Examination and Glasses Initiative for children—Brighter View.

Launched in 2019, The Brighter View Initiative awards students between the ages of 7-17 with free eye examinations and provides free glasses to qualified recipients.

“With the Brighter View Program, we at Courts Optical have been able to positively impact the lives of several students across the island. In previous years, we worked closely with the Ministry of Education to help identify students in need of assistance and provided them with vision care. This year, we are continuing the program and inviting students to our branches to be screened and fitted for glasses” explained Llana Casimir, Business Manager, Courts Optical.

This year, Courts Optical has opened the initiative with an island-wide call for nominations. Persons may visit our branch at Bay Road or apply online at courtsoptical.com. Additional details can also be can also be found on our social media platforms; Facebook and Instagram @Courtsopticalstkitts.

“It is our aim to provide proper eye care which will in turn aid in the academic development of the youth within the communities in which we serve. This is an excellent program and we encourage all eligible persons to apply,” Ms. Casimir added.