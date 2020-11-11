Gingerama Festival 2020 on Nevis cancelled due to COVID-19

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Chairman of the Gingerama Committee, on the status of Gingerama 2020.

Fellow citizens and residents,I greet you to make a brief statement on Gingerama 2020. I am aware that the speculation has been, and rightly so, that there will be no Gingerama Festival this year.

I am therefore here, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Gingerama Committee, to make it official that Gingerama 2020 which should have been hosted in early December has been cancelled. It is no secret that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the world have been facing the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic since March of this year.

