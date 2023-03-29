Gingerland Secondary School visits the National Assembly 24th March, 2023

On Friday, 24th March, 2023, the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis welcomed a twenty-eight (28) member contingent from the Gingerland Secondary School to its Chamber. The second form Social Science students, accompanied by teachers Mss. Mills, Powell, Desormeaux and Pemberton learned firsthand how the legislative branch of Government functions within our democracy.:

The guided tour was facilitated by Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton, Clerk of the National Assembly and Mr. Mauriel Knight, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly. Following the tour, the students engaged in a short impromptu parliamentary debate.

In expressing gratitude on behalf of her peers, student Ms. Khayla Claxton thanked the Office of the Clerk for facilitating the tour and shared that her experience, a memorable one, would not be forgotten. Several other students noted with delight their newfound spark for parliamentary procedures, debate and the law.