Government Auxiliary Employees and STEP employees get paid early in effort to avoid inconvenience during assigned shopping periods under State of Emergency

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The weekly paid Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) and employees of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) will receive their wages a day early next week on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, instead of on the usual Friday, in order to avoid inconvenience during assigned shopping periods under the State of Emergency.

They also received their weekly wages yesterday, Thursday, April 16th, and on Wednesday, April 8th in the week of Good Friday.Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris wishes to express his gratitude to the Government’s Human Resource Department, the Accountant General’s Office and the STEP Office for ensuring that the payments are made in a timely manner.

