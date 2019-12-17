Government cash being put to work for development of the country says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 16, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Saturday December 14 reiterated that Team Unity Government’s fiscal prudence has resulted in surpluses, and is therefore not borrowing to execute a number of capital projects in the country.“By and large, all you see happening here we are not borrowing for it – understand that,” said Prime Minister Harris when he delivered feature remarks at the opening ceremony.

The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project is costing a total of $71 million, noted the Prime Minister at the function that was attended by the Hon Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, and the Hon Eugene Hamilton, Area Parliamentary Representative and Minister of Agriculture, who also gave remarks.The ceremony was chaired by Mr Cromwell Williams, Director of Public Works Department.