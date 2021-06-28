Government continues to assist persons in quarantine and isolation due to COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2021 (SKNIS)

The government’s care package initiative that provides meals, groceries and toiletries to persons in quarantine and isolation, as a result of COVID-19, continues to positively impact individuals in need across St. Kitts.At the June 26, 2021, National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing, Janelle Lewis-Tafari, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, reported that the assistance programme has benefitted 1,182 individuals to date. This is up from 686 persons assisted according to numbers shared at the June 21 NEOC Briefing.

Additionally, Mrs. Lewis-Tafari indicated that the number of private stakeholders contributing to the programme has also increased.“Most recently, this has included Wendell Dorset aka Mr. Politics, the Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization, O. D. Brisbane, and Coury’s Wholesale,” she stated. “The [St. Kitts and Nevis] Chamber of Industry and Commerce has also pledged financial support, and St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board has committed to providing 1,200 households in St. Kitts and Nevis with food vouchers.”

The permanent secretary said that the growing list of corporate partners is quite commendable given that many businesses have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic.“However, notwithstanding this, they acknowledge the role they can play in social protection by working alongside government and policymakers in improving the quality of life of persons in our community during the pandemic,” she stated.

Mrs. Lewis-Tafari expressed gratitude to the ministry’s partners. She noted that “as we go through the next two weeks, I would ask the public to note that we continue to be available.”To enquire about the care initiative persons can telephone number 662-7710; 6473, and 663-5539 during regular working hours. Calls outside of business hours including weekends should be directed to 662-5993.