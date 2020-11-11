Government continues to subsidize cost of quarantine services at TDC-owned OTI Hotel

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 10, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to subsidize the cost of persons being quarantined at the TDC-owned Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI), which is a government-designated facility. This will continue as the Federation’s borders are now fully opened and international flights have returned to the Federation.

The cost is US$500 for the 14-day period, which equates to US$35 per day. The Government bears the cost of electricity, water and security at the OTI facility, making it the most affordable option in St. Kitts. Noteworthy, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis does not profit in any way from the cost paid to quarantine at OTI, as the full cost of US$500 goes directly to the TDC Group of Companies.

