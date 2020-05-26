Government ensured students evacuated from Jamaica continued with their education while in quarantine

Basseterre, St.Kitts, May 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The 53 students who were evacuated from Jamaica in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic have successfully completed their time in quarantine where they were also afforded the opportunity to continue with their studies and are safely back with their families, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Hon Shawn Richards.

“We had students in Jamaica and as more and more persons became infected (with Covid-19) in Jamaica, we decided to move those students from Jamaica,” said the Hon Richards at a Team Unity virtual public meeting on Sunday evening May 24. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis acted prudently when at the height of the coronavirus pandemic it evacuated 53 St. Kitts and Nevis students from that Caribbean nation on a special chartered flight at a cost of US$75,000 (EC$203,000) to the Team Unity Government.