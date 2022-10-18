Government entities collaborate to push forward the energy security agenda for St. Kitts and Nevis

Energy efficiency can play a crucial role in ensuring both long-and short-term energy security in a cost-effective manner. As such, the Ministries of Environment and Energy have partnered on a geothermal project aimed at pushing forward St. Kitts and Nevis’ energy security agenda.

“We are working together to create what we call energy security for St. Kitts and Nevis and also to confirm our renewable energy mix and I am very clear about that. We cannot transition to solar energy alone, we cannot transition to geothermal energy alone, but we must use a mix of renewable energy sources. So, we are partnering together to ensure that in the near future St. Kitts and Nevis can engage in its green transition away from fossil fuel,” said the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment and Climate Action, during a Cabinet Press Conference on Monday, October 17, 2022, at NEMA.