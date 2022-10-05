Government fully committed to addressing water concerns in St. Peter’s and other communities

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has said that his administration is fully committed to resolving the water situation affecting the St. Peter’s area and other communities in St. Kitts.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was speaking following a visit to a well site in St. Peter’s where employees of the Water Services Department within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure are working around the clock to resolve the situation that caused days of water interruption for consumers in that community.

“What I would like to say to the people of the environs of St. Peter’s is that we are committed to making sure that this is resolved, and I want to say that the Honourable Konris Maynard [Minister with responsibility for Water] is not here this morning because he is away on national duty but had he been [in St. Kitts] he would have been here as well, and of course he has given his commitment, as the PS mentioned, to make sure that we resolve the water situation not just in St. Peter’s but we want to resolve it throughout the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said.