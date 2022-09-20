Government issues all clear upon advice of management of NEOC after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona

Acting on the advice of the Management of the NEOC, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has issued an Official All-Clear notice as of 7:30pm.

There is no longer a major threat of storm force winds from Tropical Storm Fiona at this point, however, there may be some lingering moisture in the atmosphere from the tropical disturbance and a small craft warning remains in effect due to rough seas.

Residents are asked to exercise caution while traversing on the road network, and to pay close attention to areas prone to flash flooding and landslides. Residents are also reminded to refrain from parking in known Waterways (Ghauts).