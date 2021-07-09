Government moves to assist affected workers

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 8 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE latest round of measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak has affected all facets of workers in St. Kitts and Nevis, forcing the Government to implement a new round of stimulus.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris today (July 6) announced that Cabinet has approved the roll-out of a new Income Support Programme in the sum of EC$15 million, which goes along with the $120 million allocated last year to support the economic fallout.“We will implement an Income Support Programme in the amount of $15 million to alleviate hardships on our citizens who remain unemployed since March 2020 and are registered with the Social Security Board,” announced Harris.

Speaking at his monthly press conference this morning, the Prime Minister explained that given the fact that the extended stimulus programme expired at the end of June and the persistence of the pandemic, yesterday the Cabinet approved the sweeping new package.He stated that many of the measures included in last year’s stimulus package would continue until the end of the year.

READ MORE>>