Government moves to create options for economic and social empowerment and development

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently working on new options for economic and social empowerment and development by creating avenues for investment planning that will focus on new growth areas including agro-technology, high-end tourism and specialized manufacturing.

This was addressed at a meeting held on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, when The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Economic Development along with Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke met with senior staff members within her ministry to discuss ways in which both ministries can create synergies or collaborations between economic planning in sustainable development and investment planning in each of the respective ministries.

Dr. Clarke noted that the ministries will work alongside the Ministry of Agriculture to assist.