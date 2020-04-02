Government of National Unity sensitive to the needs of the self-employed, says Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNIS):

The Government of National Unity is sensitive to the needs of the self-employed, says Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who reminded that there is assistance for them at Social Security. The prime minister was at the time speaking at the “Leadership Matters” virtual townhall meeting on March 31. He responded to a question of how the self-employed will make ends meet during the 14-day curfew mandated by the government.

Prime Minister Harris stated that “critically important at this juncture is saving lives.”“It is alright to say I want to go on the road to sell something to earn a living and at the end of the day your life could be shortened,” he said. “The bills that you have now to face up to and to pay as a result of you going outside to ply your trade would become unbearable for you. So, we see this as an inconvenience and we accept that. It is a sacrifice which each of us must make for a better life thereafter.”

The prime minister asked for all self-employed persons to make a sacrifice in the first instance for 14 days. “For 14 days stay at home for as much as possible and if you were to do that a full life may be guaranteed to you,” he said. “I don’t think we can compare a sacrifice for a temporary period of 14 days for a lifetime of better health of safety and security.”

Prime Minister Harris said that there are some things on which you cannot place a monetary value. “We can make some money today and tomorrow the money disappears in meeting the consequences of our participation,” he said.

The government has been sensitive to the problems which every citizen and resident will face, said the prime minister. He added that that is why they have announced the largest and the most comprehensive stimulus package ever that responds to the needs of farmers, fishers, self-employed, taxi-men and vendors of fruits and vegetables.

Prime Minister Harris stated that if someone is self-employed and is registered with the Social Security Board, as part of the stimulus package, the government has set aside millions of dollars to be able to assist those persons in earning at least $1000 per month.

“At least you can keep your head above water. At least you could respond to the basic needs for food,” he said. “We have done this like no other government in the region has done to ensure that our people emerge from this pandemic at a better place ready to continue to engage the world and to do business that would take St. Kitts and Nevis to a higher level and a new level of growth and development.”