Government of Republic of China (Taiwan) gives financial support to the Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has again come to the support of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. On this occasion, Taiwan, through its Embassy here in Basseterre, has provided financial support towards the construction of the Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center.

At a brief handing over ceremony held today (Wednesday, December 23), Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation, His Excellency Tom Lee, said as a longstanding ally, his Government stands ready to assist the Federation in any way possible. Ambassador Lee stated that there is no doubt that the Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center “is a very important project because it can be used not only as a center for people to get together but also as a hurricane shelter to protect people’s lives and we are very happy to hear that the project is near completion.”

