Government of St. Kitts and Nevis anticipates an increase in visitor arrivals between November and December 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 07, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With the date for the full reopening of the country’s borders to visitors and returning nationals drawing closer, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging citizens and residents to prepare themselves “for a dramatic increase in the numbers of returning nationals and visitors between November and December.”

“I say significant because with our borders closed the arrival and departure numbers are very small. These numbers will definitely climb as the number of flights in and out increases,” Prime Minister Harris said during his opening remarks on the Tuesday, October 06 edition of Leadership Matters. St. Kitts and Nevis’ borders will be fully reopened on October 31, 2020. The borders closed on March 25 in order to minimize the importation of the COVID-19 virus and its transmission among citizens and residents.

