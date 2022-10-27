Government of St. Kitts and Nevis committed to building a more vibrant and resilient tourism sector

Tourism is considered one of the fastest-growing economic sectors regionally and globally. As such, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has committed to building a more vibrant and resilient tourism industry as it is a critical pathway for the Federation to build better going forward and to recover faster from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This was according to the Governor-General’s Deputy Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd, JP during her Throne Speech at the Opening of the New Session of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis since the August 5th General Elections. The parliamentary sitting was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“Our new Labour Government is proposing a better way for the expansion of our tourism sector which continues to be one of the critical pillars of development here in the Federation,” said Her Excellency Liburd. “Over the recent past, our tourism industry has shown a lacklustre performance with no major gains in brand recognition or development of the tourism product.