Government Of St.Kitts And Nevis Launches Its Graduate Finance Project To Reduce The Interest Rate On Student Loans

Students in St. Kitts and Nevis received some good news today (April 06), as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew officially launched the Government’s Graduate Finance Project that will see the interest rate on student loans accessed through the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) reduced to five (5) percent per annum.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew made the announcement during a brief televised address to the nation.As of today, Thursday, 6th April, 2023, the interest rate on student loans accessed through the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for new students has been reduced to five (5) percent per annum. The intention is to ensure that graduates can live and plan for better lives,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.