Government of St. Kitts and Nevis proclaims April 19-25 as Administrative Professionals Week and April 22 as Administrative Professionals Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020 (SKNIS)

In a letter written to the Association of Administrative Professionals of St. Kitts and Nevis (St. Kitts Chapter), the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has approved the Proclamation of Administrative Professionals Week 2020 for the week of 19th to 25th April and Wednesday 22nd April as Administrative Professionals Day.

The Government calls on all employers to support continued training and development for administrative staff, recognizing that a well-trained workforce is essential for the realization of Vision 2020 and beyond. Administrative professionals play an essential role in coordinating the office operations of businesses, government, educational institutions, and other organizations.

The theme for this year’s Administrative Professionals Week is “Soaring to new heights—2020 and beyond,” reflecting on how today’s career-minded administrative professionals consider their roles as gatekeepers and remain dynamic and relevant with changes in the business and global technological environments.

The work of administrative professionals today requires advanced knowledge and expertise in communications, computer software, office technology, project management, organization, customer service and other vital office management responsibilities.