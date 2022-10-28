Government of St. Kitts and Nevis repeals COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill

With the passage of the amendments to the Public Health Act in the National Assembly, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has successfully repealed the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill and effectively signalled to the world that St. Kitts and Nevis is truly open for business.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who was the mover of the Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2022, indicated that the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act significantly affected and impacted the lives and livelihoods of thousands of citizens and residents.

“Social distancing and physical distancing were also really part of the measures that were included and we remember very well that you couldn’t visit family members.