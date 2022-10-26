Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to improve the national security infrastructure to advance the country’s development agenda

Understanding the link between maintaining peace and security and national development, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will, over the next five years, overhaul and improve the national security infrastructure in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This was noted in the Throne Speech delivered by the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd JP at the opening of the New Session of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Parliament today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“Our Government is equally cognizant of the seamlessness between safety and security and the implementation of all aspects of development. Safety and security must be given priority as a fundamental constitutional provision in protecting the rights of our citizens.