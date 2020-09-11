Government of St. Kitts-Nevis ensures safer, stronger future amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to play its part in ensuring that the Federation’s future is stronger and safer especially at a time when COVID-19 is present.“Our focus continues to be to secure the stronger and safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis in spite of the global pandemic. COVID-19 presents a real threat towards stability, growth and development,” said Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday’s (September 08) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.

Prime Minister Harris noted that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be recognized internationally for government’s leadership and success in managing the coronavirus. The United States-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis among countries with a very low risk of contracting COVID-19, in its latest Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19 that was updated on September 04, 2020. St. Kitts and Nevis was listed among some 25 other countries on the CDC’s ‘No Travel Health Notice: COVID-19 Risk is Very Low’.

Dr. Harris lauded citizens and residents for paying attention to the COVID-19 Regulations but warned not to become complacent.“I commend our conscientious citizens and residents for their responsible behaviour so far. We have to be careful, however, that an overzealous few do not create a spike in the coronavirus disease by their inappropriate behaviour,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We have to be careful not to squander the gains made over the last six months by throwing caution to the wind by non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical measures which, up to this time, are the only known ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.”

As the government prepares for the reopening of the country’s borders, PM Harris urged all to continue to adhere to the health and safety protocols.“With plans to open up the country in October, our citizens and residents must use the intervening period to perfect their compliance with health protocols including practising hand hygiene by frequent washing with soap, the wearing of a mask and practising social and physical distancing,” he said. “Let us not add to our challenges at this crucial time. I ask for the understanding of all and responsible action by all of our people. Those who know better do better now. A word to the wise should be enough,” the prime minister added.