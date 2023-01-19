Government processing over 12,000 Poverty Alleviation Programme applications

The staff at the Department of Social Development is working assiduously to verify and process more than 12,000 applications that were submitted to the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

Persons had to reapply for the programme in November 2022 following the discovery of irregularities that saw ineligible persons receiving the monthly $500 stipend.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, gave an update on the regularization process on Wednesday (January 18, 2023) during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers. It was held in the NEMA Conference Room.