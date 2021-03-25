Government taking active steps to address delays in the payment of severance claims

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

With an unprecedented number of claims being made against the Severance Payment Fund in the last year alone, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is taking active steps to make the processing of these claims more efficient.Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while speaking at his monthly press conference on March 23, 2021, said the concerns of many regarding delays in the processing of their severance claims have been discussed at length by his Government.

The reasons advanced by the Labour Commissioner for the delays include the unprecedented number of persons, some 2,839 persons, who have submitted severance claims as a result of COVID-19. Moreover, the unprecedented volume of records to be processed, the failure of employers to paying their contributions to the Severance Fund and discrepancy in data were identified as the other reasons for the delays.

