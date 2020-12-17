Government to make available $5 million to SMEs through Development Bank

Basseterre, St.Kitts, December 17, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) desirous to improve and promote their businesses will in 2021, courtesy of the Team Unity Administration, be able to access business loans at concessionary interest rates through the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The good news was revealed on Tuesday December 15 by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, at a sitting of the National Assembly held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom where he tabled The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, in which the Government is seeking approval for $867.9 million for the provision of services for the financial year commencing January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2021.

