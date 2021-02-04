Government to spend over $100 million in social safety net support to enhance people’s dignity

Basseterre, St.Kitts, February 3, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Welfare of the people is paramount and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has assured that his Team Unity Administration, which cares for the poor and the vulnerable, will in 2021 spend over $100 million in social safety net support to empower the people and enhance their dignity.

“In 2021 we will spend of 43 million dollars to help the vulnerable, the indigent and at-risk members in our society,” said Prime Minister Harris as he addressed the Nation on Tuesday February 2, when he appeared on the first edition of Leadership Matters for 2021 where he gave an update on the progress which his government is making in its endeavours to build a stronger and safer future. “We could add to this another 60 million dollars which will help maintain over 3,000 persons on the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP).”

