Government will settle unpaid debts owning to anyone who completed work for the public sector, says Attorney-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to operate with accountability and transparency. Against this backdrop, Attorney-General, the Honourable Vincent Bryon, said that persons or companies who have completed work for the public sector will be paid. “The government will ensure that all those who have done work for the public sector and are owed money will be paid. We have given a very comprehensive view of support to all sectors of our society,” said Attorney-General Byron at the April 13 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Minister Byron said that persons will be notified when payment is ready, especially if all processes were done. “If there is anyone who is owed any monies from the public sector, from the treasury, arrangements will be made for them to receive these cheques shortly,” he said. “It will not be during the 24-hour lock-down and we will be able to have Cabinet… that special arrangement will be made for people who are owed monies – work completed, invoices submitted, processed – and if monies are available, cheques are available, those will have to be disbursed to those who need them.”