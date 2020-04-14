Government will settle unpaid debts owning to anyone who completed work for the public sector, says Attorney-General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to operate with accountability and transparency. Against this backdrop, Attorney-General, the Honourable Vincent Bryon, said that persons or companies who have completed work for the public sector will be paid. “The government will ensure that all those who have done work for the public sector and are owed money will be paid. We have given a very comprehensive view of support to all sectors of our society,” said Attorney-General Byron at the April 13 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.