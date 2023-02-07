Government working to fix NHC woes

ADDRESSING challenges of people not paying mortgage for their homes to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) is of paramount importance for the Government, as it seek to build out the housing sector.

Over the last several years, the Corporation has been hard hit with the fact that people have become delinquent in paying for homes that they would have received, and it has often left the agency in a bind when it comes to carrying out its mandate.

Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Housing, under which the NHC falls, explained that it is an area he has been working to get addressed since it is those payments that keep the Corporation functioning and carrying out other works.

While speaking with the Minister, it was revealed that there is a high percentage of delinquents.

Recognizing the situation, he confirmed that the Government is working to implement a three-prong strategy on how it would be able to address the challenges.