Governor General And Commissioner Of Police Recognize The Contribution Of Pioneering Former Female Officers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP, LL.D and Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, have both recognised the contribution of two former female officers who were pioneers in the field of policing.The women, the late Alice Okwudili (formerly Ince) and the late Alberta Esperina Franks (formerly Dore), recently passed away and are expected to be laid to rest this week.

Alice Okwudili, who hailed from Sandy Point, was among the first females to have been recruited to join the Leeward Islands Police Force. That organisation was disbanded in 1959. Alberta Esperina Franks, who hailed from Charlestown, was among the first females enlisted in the St. Christopher, Nevis and Anguilla Police Force. That organisation was established in 1960. These women joined what was, at the time, a male dominated profession. They served their country with pride and professionalism. Their bold first steps as Police Officers paved the way for other female Officers.

His Excellency noted that their recruitment was historic. He also reflected on comments made by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris who recently highlighted that females made up 36% of this year’s graduating class from the Police Training School – an increase of 26% over the previous year. Sir Tapley noted that the contribution of these women should be celebrated and he thanked them for their service to the country.

Commissioner Brandy also praised the women for their bravery. He disclosed that policing has never been an easy profession. He hailed the late Mrs. Okwudili and the late Mrs. Franks as pioneers and said that their role towards gender equity in the Police Force should never be forgotten.His Excellency and the Commissioner offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Alice Okwudili and the late Alberta Esperina Franks.