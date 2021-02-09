Governor General of St. Kitts & Nevis sends congratulatory message to Grenada on its 47th Independence Anniversary

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts & Nevis, has dispatched a letter of congratulation to Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade, GCMG, OBE, Ph.D., D. Sc, Governor-General of Grenada, on Grenada’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/bf0c744a-2a9c-4d73-a62c-f65aff066dd9/Press_Release_Feb_8_2021.pdf

