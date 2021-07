Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 26, 2021 (SKNIS)

A press statement from Government House dated 26th July, 2021, states that His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, acting in accordance with the Cabinet, has proclaimed Tuesday 3rd August, 2021, as a public holiday.