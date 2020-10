Basseterre,St.Kitts October 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Please see pdf link below to press release from Government House Re: His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts & Nevis, receives words of gratitude from the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for congratulatory message on the celebration of their 109th National Day.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/1f259c68-ff73-4902-9719-25d9d190ee82/taiwan.pdf

