Govt. deactivates alleged fraudster’s passport

ONCE again the twin-island Federation’s passport has come under the microscope for all the wrong reasons.

This time, according to the Associated Press (AP), the holder of a St. Kitts and Nevis passport is a foreign national and businessman named Peter Croker Jr., who was arrested in Thailand on alleged fraud charges.

A recent report published by AP indicated that Coker Jr, who was wanted by authorities in the United States in connection with fraud charges, had travelled on a St. Kitts and Nevis’ passports to Thailand on several occasions prior to his arrest.

The media house also stated that he would be extradited to the United States to face charges in connection with a US$100M deli stock manipulation and fraud case.

SKNVibes, had sought to confirm whether the man is an economic citizen or not, but all efforts were futile. However, while speaking on Freedom Radio yesterday (Jan. 25), Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew disclosed that the passport was deactivated after reports surfaced that Croker Jr. was on Interpol’s Wanted List.