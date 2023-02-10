Govt. informs why National Printery building not completed

AFTER being stalled for a number of years, the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration is pushing to get the National Printery on Church Street, Basseterre completed under the supervision of a project manager.

An explanation was recently given on the reason why the EC$1.5M project has not been completed following its 2017 start period.

“Part of the challenge that was holding up the Printery was the way in which it was structured,” Dr. Drew said.

He explained that the contractor was summoned and he “expressed a number of concerns of him not being able to complete the project”.

A decision has now been taken to ensure that a project manager would complete the project under the supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister.