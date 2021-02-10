Govt. Issues travel advisory for countries with the new COVID-19 strain

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 9 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government has confirmed that a restriction is now in place for persons travelling from the three countries where the variant of the COVID-19 virus has mutated.

South. Africa, Brazil, and the United Kingdom have been placed under a travel advisory by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the National Covid-19 Task Force.The strains from the three countries were found in at least 33 countries and have been responsible for several deaths.

In the region, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia and Barbados have all confirmed cases of the UK strain of the virus which health experts have concluded is 70 percent more contagious.The National Task Force noted that “in the interest of continuing to protect our borders and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the National Covid-19 Task Force.

READ MORE>>