Govt. to find solution for completion of regional police training facility

WHAT was proposed as a modern police training facility in Lime Kiln is now a proverbial eye sore for many who traverse the area, but a solution to the problem could be on the horizon.

Under an agreement between the European Union and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis back in 2014, construction of the EC$12.6M facility had started with the turning of the sod. But the facility now only has the framework – much of which may need to be torn down and the steel structures replaced.

According to media reports at that time, the EU had provided EC$10.8M and EC$1.9M from the Government for the project, which was said to have been the envy of many in the region, as it would have provided much needed space for training, housing officers and facilitating regional workshops.