Grand Masters takes Road March Title; Ultra dominates again

FOLLOWING the judging of street activities that wrapped up on Monday (Jan. 2), the popular bands and troupes have once again dominated the results which were announced today ( Jan. 3).

The highly-anticipated Road March Title, which was judged on J’Ouvert Day, was taken by the Grand Masters Band with ‘Outside Again’. The band registered 145.5 points, followed by the Small Axe Band with 128.5 and the Upset Squad with 128 points.

Also on J’Ouvert Day, the Large and Small Troupes were judged.

According to Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley, the Small Troupe Title was taken by Jab Jab, while Chatta Box snapped up first place (182 points) in the Large category from Red Devils (154) and Grand Masters Adics (149 points).