Great start to the new year with $40,000 Money Spinner & $10,000 Pick 4 wins

Basseterre, St. Kitts January 11, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

With her main focus towards repaying her debts, an excited ‘IST Winner’ was relieved when she found out that she had won $ 40,000 from the Caribbean Lottery’s Money Spinner instant scratch ticket (IST) game.The dedicated Caribbean Lottery player purchased her ticket from the Caribbean Lottery Retail Agent D & B Innovations on Fort Street. “I have been playing the Caribbean Lottery games for a very long time now.

The ‘IST Winner’ shared that she has won smaller amounts before, having won $ 8,666 on Pick 4 last year.Repeat Pick 4 winner, M.T Belle is no stranger to playing and winning with the Caribbean Lottery. Her most recent Pick 4 win of $ 10,000 follows a series of successive Pick 4 wins since 2018, totalling just over $ 70,000.

