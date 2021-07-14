Green Climate Fund accredits IICA to implement climate resilient agriculture projects

San Jose, 12 July 2021 IICA (SKNVIBES)

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) accredited the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to implement projects funded by its loan portfolio, enabling the hemispheric agency to access resources to support climate adaptation and resilience initiatives for agriculture and rural areas in the countries of the Americas.

With the accreditation granted by the GCF in early July, IICA can apply for resources to develop projects with a maximum value of USD 50 million per initiative.“IICA’s accreditation during the 29th meeting of the Board of Directors of the GCF represents a key improvement in the Fund’s capacity to support the climate needs of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Soil-based solutions play a pivotal role in overcoming the climate crisis and we look forward to partnering with IICA to help achieve its regional climate ambitions through innovative agricultural solutions”, commented Javier Manzanares, Deputy Executive Director of the GCF.

