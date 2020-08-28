Groundwork being laid for functioning of new Government Ministry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 26, 2020 (SKNIS)

The policies guiding the operations and programmes of the new Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development are being advanced as the government works to fulfil its mandate to promote and enhance opportunities for creatives.Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, is the minister charged with leading the new ministry. She stated that there was no budgetary allocation for the government ministry as it did not exist in 2019 when the Budget was passed. Funding measures are being reviewed as the groundwork for the establishment of various divisions is being considered.

“It is the aim of the ministry to be able to provide support to persons, especially innovation to creatives such as musicians, artists, videographers and [others],” Minister Byron-Nisbett said on Tuesday’s (August 25, 2020) edition of the Leadership Matters Virtual Forum Series. “We want to be able to provide you with the support to grow your business or even to be able to market your business.”The minister added that the assistance extends to persons wishing to start a business. This includes sharing advice and information on the necessary steps to be taken as well as training.

Individuals will have the opportunity to weigh in on some of the services provided by the new ministry. Town hall-styled meetings will be held shortly to gather the opinions and suggestions of persons about how the ministry should “evolve and grow.”“It is a brand new ministry, mostly geared towards young entrepreneurs, entertainers, and persons within the creative space and so we will be reaching out to persons within that space to help shape this new ministry in an effort to see how we can help you to help yourselves …” Honourable Byron-Nisbett said.