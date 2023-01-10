GS-OAS-SEDI – Call for Scholarship Applications for Undergraduate and Graduate Academic Studies, and Graduate Research

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs of the 2023 Call for Scholarship Applications for Undergraduate, Graduate Academic Studies, and Graduate Research, through the Organization of the American States (OAS).

Interested candidates should examine the documents carefully and pay close attention to what is required of them.

Applicants for undergraduate studies should already be enrolled in a program and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years.

Applicants for graduate studies should have already completed one year or have an acceptance letter from the University where he or she plans to study.

The eligibility requirements and more information regarding the application process can be accessed through the following links:

Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2023.asp

Graduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2023.asp