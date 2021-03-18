GS-OAS-SEDI-DHDEE-PAEC Scholarships available for Colorado State University

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the availability of partial academic scholarship opportunities through a programme at the Organization of American States (OAS) to pursue studies at the Colorado State University, Colorado, U.S.A. This scholarship programme caters to studies at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral levels in various fields.

Please note that successful applicants will be expected to study onsite. In addition, the scholarship only covers 1/3 of the cost of tuition. Students will be expected to cover all additional costs inclusive of remaining tuition and/or school fees, immigration fees, research expenses, health insurance, study materials, living expenses, round trip airfare, and any other costs associated with their study.

