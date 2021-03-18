GS-OAS-SEDI-DHDEE-PAEC Scholarships available for Marconi International University

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the availability of partial academic scholarship opportunities through a programme at the Organization of American States (OAS) to pursue studies at the Marconi International University (MIU), Florida, U.S.A. This scholarship programme will cater in an online setting, for studies at Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral levels in various fields.

The programme will cover 60% of costs associated with tuition, but students will be expected to cover all additional costs, inclusive of remaining tuition and/or school fees, application fees of USD$ 150, foreign credential evaluation cost of USD$ 150, graduation fees of USD$ 400, and any additional fees not covered by the scholarship.

