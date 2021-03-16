Guests on Nevis breached Quarantine Security Regulations

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis March 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THREE days after a security breach at a hotel on Nevis, the National COVID-19 Task Force has provided details on that and also another one that occurred on the island.

Reports were made public about several individuals who had breached the Federation’s Quarantine Regulations and were able to move around the island.It was not until late last Saturday (Mar. 13) evening that details about the extent of the breaches were made public by the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

In a media statement, the NEOC informed that there were two security breaches that occurred within the past four days at a resort on Nevis that was approved to offer guests a ‘vacation in place’ quarantine option, which permits guests who test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.An investigation revealed that the first of the two incidents occurred on Thursday (Mar. 11) evening and had involved two guests, who the NEOC statement described as “illegally left the resort’s premises for approximately two hours”.

