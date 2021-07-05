Guidelines issued for Nevis candidates sitting CXC exams

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 03, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has issued guidelines and procedures for candidates sitting overseas examinations during the lock down period.As Nevis prepares to go into full 24-hour lockdown for a period of one week from Saturday, July 03 to Monday, July 12, 2021, special arrangements have been put in place for those taking the 2021 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) CSEC and CAPE exams.

According to the Ministry, the examinations will continue as scheduled. The following guidelines must be adhered to :

1. Candidates will only be allowed to travel to and from their designated examination site on the days of their exams

2. Candidates must carry a valid government or school issued photo ID when traveling to and from exams

3. Drivers transporting students to and from examinations must carry a valid driver’s license and a copy of the student’s timetable (especially when returning to pick up students after an exam)



